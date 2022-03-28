The Next Space Mission Will Study Astronaut's Brain Activity

An Israeli company named brain.space plans to measure the brain activity of astronauts in space, and aims to do it as part of the next SpaceX crewed dispatch to the International Space Station. The device that will be used to monitor brain activity looks like a helmet covered with small bumps, but it is actually a wireless machine that takes electroencephalogram (EEG) readings. An EEG machine records brain activity using a non-invasive apparatus of electrodes attached to the scalp, and it is performed to diagnose a wide range of problems such as epilepsy and sleep apnea, among others.

However, the whole machine is large, requires an expert operation, and happens to be quite expensive. At brain.space, all the aforementioned drawbacks are taking a backseat, or so claims the company. The headset made by brain.space is touted to b the most advanced EEG gear of its kind, one that deploys machine learning to churn out petabytes worth of brain activity data and presents it all in a scalable form. The helmet has been equipped with 460 sensors, which the company claims is 20 times higher than the number of sensors found on regular EEG hardware. Another cool aspect is that the helmet comes with an automatic fit design to accommodate skulls of varied shapes and sizes for accurate measurements.