2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is An Off-Road Truck With A Surprise

Ford's F-150 isn't short on options for those who take off-roading seriously, and there's a lot to be said for switching your Raptor into Baja mode and hitting the dunes. For those who want to go off-asphalt without breaking the bank, however, the new 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler promises adventure at a more affordable price point, by paring back the options to just the essentials. The new Rattler package is based on the existing F-150 XL series trim, combined with the FX4 content. It means you get things like skid plates and specially-tuned off-road shock absorbers, intended to improve stability and resilience in less predictable terrain. All-terrain tires are included, too, for better grip and to stand up more predictably to sharp rocks and such.

There's also an electronic rear-locking differential, offering extra traction when the situation demands it. Ford's hill descent control has been thrown in, too, effectively taking over the throttle and braking application during steep descents, allowing the driver to focus more on steering around potential obstacles or pitfalls.