Samsung's 200MP Sensor Finds A Smartphone It Can Call Home

In September 2021, Samsung took the wraps off a 200MP image sensor, one that it says packs industry-first features designed to take mobile photography to the next level. Nearly seven months on, this sensor — called the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 — is yet to make its way to a smartphone the average consumer can buy.

A few weeks after the HP1 sensor was announced, reports surfaced claiming Xiaomi was eyeing the component for one of its 2022 flagships. Unfortunately, that hasn't materialized yet, and now it seems Motorola could trump Xiaomi (and everyone else) to become the first brand to launch a smartphone with a 200MP camera.

On March 28, a Chinese leaker shared an image of an upcoming Motorola smartphone that is likely to use this sensor. The photo shows the rear camera array of the phone, which is dominated by a sizeable f/2.2 lens at the top and two smaller lenses below it that form a triangle of sorts. The camera array itself is housed within a raised camera bump, with one of the edges of the bump clearly stating the phone features a 200MP camera.

The name of the sensor — "HP1" — is also clearly visible on the camera bump, as is a reference to optical image stabilization (OIS). The cropped-out image likewise partially reveals the familiar Motorola logo on the rear panel. Some leakers claim this yet-unreleased device will be called the Motorola Frontier.