This DDoS Attack Forced Among Us Servers To Shut Down

"Among Us" may not have been a hit right from the start (it was originally released back in 2018), but it did skyrocket in popularity during the early days of the pandemic. The massive growth has come with a downside, unfortunately, as the game's servers were targeted by a DDoS attack on March 24 that brought them down across the EU and US.

For a game about impostors trying to trick and slowly eliminate others with deception and sabotage, a Distributed Denial of Service attack that overwhelms and crashes servers seems a bit on-the-nose. However silly the situation might seem on the surface, it's likely not as humorous to a number of the game's thousands of current players or to its developer Innersloth, which spent days trying to fix the problem.

This isn't the first time Innersloth has had to deal with malicious attacks against its popular game, either, as millions of users ended up the victims of a spam attack back in 2020. It's unclear who is behind this new DDoS campaign.