KFC Just Roasted The Mercedes F1 Team And Twitter Is Freaking Out

In response to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's reply, the fried chicken brand took the gloves off. "Just like you weren't expecting podium on the weekend," came KFC's savage retort. The insult was directed towards Toto Wolff, who has placed high stakes on the success of Mercedes F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix took place this past Sunday, March 20; evidently, it did not live up to Wolff's expectations for Mercedes F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who placed third and fourth on the podium, respectively. Naturally, Twitter found the whole ordeal hilarious, and KFC UK's tweet racked up more than 35,000 likes. Twitter users are clearly in on the joke, adding to the carnage with their own takes, like @rabthecrab ribbing Wolff, "Let me see what we can Russell up for you, sir."

The @FormulaReaction account was especially pleased, exclaiming, "KFC WHY ARE YOU IN MY MENTIONS SHJSKSKSKWKWLW (sic)". Not everyone played along, however, and some took it upon themselves to strike back against KFC UK with their own slights against the chicken-slinging Colonel. User @VonLeibeGoat stated, disappointedly, "This is @ChickfilA energy. Sorry KFC." Meanwhile, some users just want KFC to keep its eye on the prize: fried chicken; "Can I order chicken wings without growth hormone pls!?" user @McLarenfansSerb pleaded with KFC.