Black Shark's New Phones Are Coming Next Week

Black Shark is a fairly well-known player in the gaming smartphone space, competing against the likes of the ASUS ROG Phone and the Lenovo Legion branded gaming handsets. The company currently sells two smartphones, the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro, both of which have been around for almost a year.

For the past few months, we have also been hearing rumors about the company's next-generation model: the Black Shark 5 series. Thanks to a new announcement from the company, we finally have confirmation that Black Shark will, indeed, launch the new Black Shark 5 series smartphones on March 30.

Earlier today, the folks at MyFixGuide spotted a post by Black Shark's official Weibo account that confirms the March 30 launch date for the new devices. The image accompanying the post confirms the launch event will start at 7 PM in China. A translated version of the accompanying text reads "Breaking through gravity," which seems to be BlackShark's way of touting the new devices' exceptional gaming prowess.