Spotify App Will Soon Host Buzzy Live Audio Chatrooms

The Spotify app is again expanding the diversity of content it hosts, with the latest addition being live audio chatrooms similar to those on Clubhouse and Spaces by Twitter. As per a Bloomberg report, Spotify plans to merge its dedicated live audio app called Greenroom with its core music streaming app; citing sources familiar with the latest developments, the report also adds that Spotify will rename Greenroom to Spotify Live, which arguably makes a lot more sense as a title. The transition will reportedly happen in the next quarter, and signs have already been spotted in the code of Spotify app's beta build on iOS.

The journey of Spotify's live audio ambitions has been a fairly tumultuous one. The music streaming giant started making moves with the acquisition of Locker Room, an app focused on sports content: Locker Room eventually became Greenroom, and was re-launched as a standalone app to steal some thunder from established players like Clubhouse and Twitter's Spaces. Greenroom's road to the live audio glory has been rather slow though, and it clearly couldn't keep up with the pace of development that Twitter and Facebook enacted for their respective rival products.