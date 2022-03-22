These Are The First Seven Chromebooks With Steam Support

Earlier this month, Google finally confirmed that Steam was hitting its Chrome OS platform soon, without revealing anything concrete about hardware requirements. After being in development for over two years since Google first teased it, the company has today released an early build of Steam with information about the supported Chrome OS machines in tow. Currently exclusive to the Dev Channel, Google is calling it an "alpha-quality version of Steam on Chrome OS."

For folks who aren't familiar with the Dev Channel, it is the test pipeline for products in the early stages of development where a release is targeted primarily at developers. You can think of it as the Developer Preview of Android, which arrives before the public beta builds. As such, such early builds in the Dev Channel tend to be a hotbed of experimental features and bugs.

At this stage, the alpha build of Steam on Chrome OS is no different. "Alpha means anything can break," reads the official Chromium repository of the project, just in case the message wasn't already clear. Thanks in no part to the "inherent instability" that is associated with the project, signing up for it on a Chromebook that is also used for work is definitely not a good idea. At least not until the rumored gaming-centric Chromebooks hit the shelves with some beefy innards.