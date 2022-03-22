The Bizarre Dodge Concept Car You'll Be Glad Never Made It To Market

American automaker Dodge made some pretty nifty concept cars back in the day. Before Hennessey created the Ram TRX Mammoth 6x6, Dodge had the T-Rex 6x6 Concept with six wheels and – you guessed it — six-wheel-drive. And before we got amazed by the Challenger SRT Demon, Dodge came up with the Demon concept in 2007, a roadster with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) platform, a manual gearbox, and a 172-horsepower four-cylinder engine.

Dodge came up with a new concept in 2001, which would herald the return of the automaker's legendary Hemi V8 engine. This new concept vehicle marked the revival of the all-American luxury sedan with V8 muscle under the hood and a rear-wheel drivetrain. From a Mopar fan's perspective, it all sounded exciting: a muscle car with four doors, five seats, and trunk space, surefire ingredients of a potential hit.

But as the curtains lifted at the 2001 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, the viewing public got their first taste of the Dodge Super8 Hemi Concept, the brand's future American car. Admittedly, the Super8 Hemi's design is an acquired taste, but it did mark the beginning of a new era for Dodge.