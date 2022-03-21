Huge Apple Services Outage Takes Out App Store, iCloud, More

If you're trying to access an Apple service at the moment and find your attempts are futile, then you certainly aren't alone. A huge outage has hit several core Apple services today, March 21, leaving a lot of users without access to the platforms many of us use on a daily basis. That's bad enough as it is, but rumor has it this outage is impacting some internal Apple systems, as well, which means it may take the company longer than expected to restore functionality to the impacted services.

It seems this might be just the beginning of Apple's problems, too. Matters appear to have gotten worse quickly as some outages have been solved while more have appeared. Hopefully you weren't looking to listen to music, podcasts, radio, or access the App Store, because those are among the services that are currently down for Apple users.