Ghostwire: Tokyo Impressions - Not Your Typical Ghost Story

We're barely three months into 2022 and already PS5 owners have received two fantastic open world games. "Horizon Forbidden West" launched on PlayStation 5 on February 18 and it was followed just a week later by "Elden Ring." In nine months' time, both of those titles will almost certainly be in the conversation for game of the year but, even after those two bangers, the open-world train isn't stopping yet. PS5 owners (as well as those on PC) are getting another open-world adventure in the form of Tango Gameworks' "Ghostwire: Tokyo," which drops us in a haunted Tokyo where most human life has vanished.

Questions of how a PS5 owner is supposed to keep up with all these must-play games aside, there's certainly been no lack of options lately if you like open-world games. Of these three, it probably won't surprise anyone to learn that "Ghostwire: Tokyo" was the one that came out of left field for me. This is a new IP from what is essentially a niche Bethesda subsidiary: while Tango Gameworks' two "The Evil Within" games no doubt have their fans, the horror titles were never really mega hits. In other words, it would not be shocking to learn that "Ghostwire: Tokyo" is someone's first introduction to the studio.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo" wasn't on my radar until I had the chance to take an extended look at gameplay in a hands-off demo last month. While I'm not much for horror games, Tango's promise of an open-world Tokyo was definitely intriguing, as was the shift in focus to action-adventure rather than straight up survival horror. Tango gave me the chance to play "Ghostwire: Tokyo" early, but since I haven't finished the game, this won't be a full review. However, I have spent about 20 hours with it at the time of this writing, so here are my impressions of "Ghostwire: Tokyo" based on that playtime.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo" was tested on PS5 with a copy provided by Bethesda. Small story spoilers for "Ghostwire: Tokyo" are ahead.