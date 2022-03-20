Gboard On Galaxy Z Fold 3 May Finally Get A Long-Awaited Feature

Almost all foldable smartphones are advertised as having some features that make them similar to pocket-sized laptops. The way these phones fold at a 90-degree angle and offer a dedicated keyboard below the fold definitely mimics the laptop-like form factor, but the reality of everyday usage shows these devices are still far from perfect.

Some foldable users would prefer to simply thumb-type their way to productivity, but as with the smallest tablets on the market, the width of the device presents a major stumbling block, at least when it comes to ergonomics and comfort. Split keyboards have long been an acceptable compromise in these situations, but Google's first-party keyboard has lacked in that regard, which has been a huge pain for foldable smartphone owners who prefer Gboard.

That might be changing soon, however, if the sighting of a split layout means the feature will finally see the light of day. That is, unless Google changes its mind again, of course.