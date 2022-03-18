Genshin Impact Version 2.6 Release Date, New Area Revealed

"Genshin Impact" has just announced that Patch 2.6 is on the way, bringing heaps of fun along with it. The update, titled "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is going to provide the players with a lot of additional content, such as a new zone, character, Archon Quest, and a new festival event. The patch is set to hit soon and was revealed in an exciting trailer, posted on "Genshin Impact's" YouTube channel.

"Genshin Impact" is an open-world action RPG made by Chinese developer HoYoverse, formerly miHoYo. The game is free to play and accessible to players across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOs, and Microsoft Windows. Set in the fantasy world of Teyvat, the game takes the players on an adventure filled with magic that lets them control one of four characters in a party, switching between them as required. Patch 2.6 will expand the possibilities in that regard, introducing a new playable character, Kamisato Ayato.

Kamisato Ayato is a five-star Hydro character who wields a sword and has a number of useful skills that "Genshin Impact" showed off in the release trailer. In combat, Ayato was shown using an elemental skill that produces a copy of himself as well as a circular elemental burst. Ayato is the head of the Kamisato clan and is known for loving boba tea, a fact that is showcased by his idle animation.