Genshin Impact Version 2.6 Release Date, New Area Revealed
"Genshin Impact" has just announced that Patch 2.6 is on the way, bringing heaps of fun along with it. The update, titled "Zephyr of the Violet Garden," is going to provide the players with a lot of additional content, such as a new zone, character, Archon Quest, and a new festival event. The patch is set to hit soon and was revealed in an exciting trailer, posted on "Genshin Impact's" YouTube channel.
"Genshin Impact" is an open-world action RPG made by Chinese developer HoYoverse, formerly miHoYo. The game is free to play and accessible to players across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOs, and Microsoft Windows. Set in the fantasy world of Teyvat, the game takes the players on an adventure filled with magic that lets them control one of four characters in a party, switching between them as required. Patch 2.6 will expand the possibilities in that regard, introducing a new playable character, Kamisato Ayato.
Kamisato Ayato is a five-star Hydro character who wields a sword and has a number of useful skills that "Genshin Impact" showed off in the release trailer. In combat, Ayato was shown using an elemental skill that produces a copy of himself as well as a circular elemental burst. Ayato is the head of the Kamisato clan and is known for loving boba tea, a fact that is showcased by his idle animation.
New zone is coming to Liyue
The character of Kamisato Ayato is introduced alongside a new event for the Magnificent Irodori Festival. The event, called "Hues of the Violet Garden," will appear familiar to seasoned players — it resembles the Lanturn Rite. It comes with four minigames for the players to compete in, and as a reward, receive an invitation to the Juvenile Galant, Xingqiu. The festival will also bring back some characters that the players already know, including Albedo, Klee, Sayu, and Venti.
The addition of a new playable character is huge, but perhaps adding a whole new zone is even bigger. The region of Liyue has been expanded with an area referred to as The Chasm. The zone, supposedly the primary source of ores for the whole region, is filled with shades of violet and red and largely located underground. According to the lore, it has been closed off following a series of mysterious accidents, and it is now teeming with monsters for the players to face. The area comes with a new boss, the Ruin Serpent, a new Archon Quest.
The Archon Quest that arrives in Patch 2.6 is called "Requiem of the Echoing Depths" and it will explore the connection between the player, their twin, and Khaenri'a. In order to find your way in The Chasm, you will have to use a special item called Lumenstone Adjuvant in order to light your way — it's too dark otherwise.
The patch will launch on March 30
Alongside the above, "Genshin Impact" is also introducing a new cooking event called "Spices from the West." The event will send you on a challenge to study crystals. There are also some quality-of-life changes being introduced for mobile players, but not much has been said about these changes as of yet. "Genshin Impact" also clarifies that players will be allowed to recruit Ayato and Venti through their Character Event Wishes.
The patch is not far off now. Set to release on March 30, 2022, the patch will be available to players across all platforms. As "Genshin Impact" offers a cross-save function, you can transfer your game from one platform to another without any issue. Like the rest of the game, this patch will be free to download from the moment of release. HoYoverse is also bringing an added bonus as a little extra to the patch, promising to release the second half of the soundtrack from Inazuma alongside the update.