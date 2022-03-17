NASA Is Getting A Huge New Dish For Its Deep Space Network

NASA communicates with space missions like its Mars rovers or even the distant Voyager spacecraft using a system called the Deep Space Network (DSN). This consists of giant dishes in three locations around the world: in Australia, Spain, and California. The locations are spaced apart around the globe to ensure that, even as the Earth rotates, a space mission will always be visible to at least one location.

These huge dishes receive signals from missions, such as scientific data they have collected, and in turn relay new commands to them.

However, there are more and more space missions being launched, and as technology develops these missions are collecting more and more data. NASA, in turn, needs a communication network which can handle higher bandwidths. That's why the agency is in the process of upgrading the Deep Space Network so it can use laser communications, which have up to 10 times the bandwidth of current radio communication systems (via NASA).

As part of this upgrade, NASA is adding six new "beam waveguide" antennas to the network, which allow easier maintenance of the system and which can back up the main antennas of each site (via JPL). One such antenna has just been debuted this week, on March 16 2022.

"This new antenna adds about 8% more capacity to the network. What it's going to mean is 8% more science, and that's really significant," said JPL's Bradford Arnold, the DSN project manager.