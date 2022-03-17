How To Unlock Arceus And Darkrai In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl

If you think your game of "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" or "Pokemon Shining Pearl" is lacking in legendary Pokemon, the new 1.3.0 update gives you a chance to change that. In addition to the nightmarish fury of Darkrai, you now can add the divine power of Arceus to your team roster — so long as you meet the proper criteria. This pair of Pokemon are classified as "legendary," after all. They can't just pal-around with every Pokemon Trainer who asks nicely.

To begin, you may need to do a bit of prep work, depending on how far along you are in your game of "Brilliant Diamond" or "Shining Pearl." In particular, you'll need to have beaten your game's main story. This does not mean you'll need to complete every single task in the game. It just means you need to reach the end of the main plot. You'll also need to keep an eye on the calendar if you're going after Darkrai, since its gimmick is tied to the actual phases of our planet's Moon, outside of the game, here in reality.