ESA Is Designing A Rover To Explore Caves On The Moon

The European Space Agency (ESA) has some ambitious plans for exploring the moon. The ESA doesn't just want to explore the moon's surface, but also the caves which tunnel beneath that surface. For this mission, a new type of lunar rover will be required. Scientists believe that some of the pits which are visible on the moon's surface could lead to underground caves, which are thought to have been created by volcanic activity long ago, hence their other name: lunar lava tubes. These tunnels have never been explored before but it would be an invaluable opportunity to get a glimpse of how the moon formed and other clues to its history (via ESA). They could even provide shelter for future humans lunar explorers as well.

"A view into the interior of a lunar cave would be true exploration – it would reveal unexpected scientific information," said Francesco Sauro, cave scientist and planetary lava tube expert and course director of two of ESA's projects, CAVES and PANGAEA. The ESA has gathered together a group of over 60 scientists and engineers to submit ideas on how to explore these lava tubes. One of the ideas involves the use of a robotic crane and a drone.