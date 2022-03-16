Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Will Keep Flying Until September

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has exceeded all expectations of how long an airborne craft could operate on the red planet. Originally designed to take just five flights, the plucky little helicopter recently took its 21st, and now NASA has confirmed its mission will be extended until September. The helicopter is exploring the Jezero crater, near where it landed along with its companion, the Perseverance rover. Ingenuity had been heading away from Perseverance to explore other parts of the crater, but now it is on a journey back to rejoin the rover so the two can head out to the Jezero delta. Ingenuity will help to scout for the rover, identifying potential routes Perseverance can travel and hopefully helping to speed up its journey.

The fact that Ingenuity is still going is remarkable, given that it is the first helicopter ever to operate on another planet and engineers weren't even sure it would be able to fly. The fact is it has worked better than anyone could have imagined and has proved that it is possible to explore planets in a whole new way — from the air. "Less than a year ago we didn't even know if powered, controlled flight of an aircraft at Mars was possible," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate (via NASA). "Now, we are looking forward to Ingenuity's involvement in Perseverance's second science campaign. Such a transformation of mindset in such a short period is simply amazing, and one of the most historic in the annals of air and space exploration."