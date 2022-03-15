Space Forecast Warns Earth Faces Big Solar Storms This Week

The sun is going through a period of increased activity, it seems, and that could mean geomagnetic storms here on Earth. NOAA has issued moderate and minor geomagnetic storm watches for this week, and while that sounds a little intimidating at first blush, those of us here on the third rock from the sun don't have much to worry about. However, despite the fact that even a moderate geomagnetic storm doesn't mean much for the vast majority of us, some people in the northern latitudes of the country might get to see the effects of it.

We're talking, of course, about the aurora borealis, colloquially known as the northern lights. While usually limited to the northern latitudes beyond the borders of the contiguous U.S., these stronger-than-normal geomagnetic storms come with a chance of making the northern lights visible further south. If you live in the northern states, you might want to turn an eye to the sky this week to see if the northern lights have shifted far enough south to be seen in your area.