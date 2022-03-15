Huawei Phones Could Soon Support 5G, But In A Really Weird Way

Chinese smartphone and telecommunications major Huawei has been seriously affected by the U.S. government sanctions over the past several years. The restrictions placed on Huawei effectively barred it from conducting business with American firms and continues to have disastrous consequences for this once-thriving smartphone business. Once on the path to challenge the likes of Samsung and Apple, Huawei dropped off Strategy Analytics' top 5 smartphone brands globally back in April 2021, and more recently failed to appear at all on Counterpoint's list of top 10 best-selling smartphone models worldwide.

One major reason U.S. government sanctions have caused Huawei's downfall is their resulting inability to offer Google Services on their devices. Because of trade restrictions with U.S. companies like Qualcomm, Huawei has effectively been barred from using 5G technology. This put Huawei in a unique conundrum wherein a supposedly powerful flagship-grade Huawei smartphone like the Huawei P50 Pro was released without top-tier hardware or software. This could have been an amazing smartphone if Huawei could offer it with Google Services and 5G support.

Unfazed by these restrictions, though, Huawei seems to be working on a plan to circumvent this major pain point and help some of its customers. Apparently, the company may be developing a smartphone case that does a lot more than simply protect your phone. This Huawei-made smartphone case would reportedly allow the company's 4G-only smartphones connect to 5G networks.