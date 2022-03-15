Xbox Game Pass Closes Out March 2022 With F1 Racing And A Bunch Of Indies

As revealed on Xbox Wire today, Xbox Game Pass is getting eight new games over the next two weeks. The new titles should start appearing on Thursday, March 17, with "Shredders" (cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) and "The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos" (cloud, console, and PC) joining the service. "Shredders" is one of the day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass, so if you're looking for a new snowboarding game, that might be worth checking out.

The additions continue on March 22 with "Tainted Grail: Conquest": a roguelike indie game that will be joining the console version of Game Pass after previously being available through the PC version. It will be joined by "Zero Escape: The Nonary Games" on the cloud, console, and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass. March 24 will see the arrival of "Norco" (PC) – another day-one release – and "F1 2020" (console) via EA Play.

On March 29, "Crusader Kings 3" will become available for Xbox Series X|S. The grand strategy game is already available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, and – as this is the first time a "Crusader Kings" game has come to console – this is a pretty big launch. The new additions wrap up on March 31 – the last day of the month – with "Weird West" (cloud, console, and PC), the final day-one release in this batch of games.