Spotify Just Killed Key Car Support - And Users Are Furious

Spotify leads the race as the world's top online music streaming service, as per Statista. A freemium model, easy-to-use interface, and extensive use of artificial intelligence to craft user-specific recommendations make Spotify the most famous music streaming app out there. Its features are complemented by its availability on various platforms, ranging from smartphones and desktops to smart TVs, smartwatches, smart wireless speakers, and even car head units.

While Spotify comes pre-loaded on certain car entertainment systems straight from the factory, third-party brands also sell car units with Spotify integration that makes it easy to play or browse the music from your Spotify account in your car. But in a surprising move, the company recently dropped support for two leading in-car entertainment systems manufacturers, leaving users utterly furious.

In response to a user's query about broken support, Spotify support confirmed that the company has "deprecated" support for in-car head units from Pioneer and JVC-Kenwood. This means that users who own any of the units with Spotify integration from either of these companies will no longer be able to use Spotify directly from their car units.