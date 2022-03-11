CNN Is Launching Its Own Streaming Service: Here's What You Should Know

CNN is joining an ever-growing list of streaming subscription services available to the masses by launching CNN Plus. The service, available from March 29 in the United States, will grant viewers access to extended programming including news, live and on-demand content as well as CNN's extended library of original programs and documentaries. As part of its launch, CNN Plus will offer new users a special discount on the subscription for what they suggest is a limited time.

We all know CNN as a cable news channel (as suggested by its full name — Cable News Network), so by default, we're already paying for it. However, CNN Plus is said to be a worthwhile extension of the cable service, providing access to much more content at what feels like a reasonable price.

If you're one of the early birds and subscribe to CNN Plus within four weeks of its launch, your membership will only cost $2.99/month. This isn't one of those "pay less for the first two months" deals — the $2.99/month price will remain unchanged until you cancel your subscription. Those who sign up for the service after this first 4-week period will have to pay $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Although you won't be able to use CNN Plus until March 29, 2022, you can already sign up for updates to be one of the first to register once CNN allows it.