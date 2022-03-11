The Surprising Country With Greater Internet Accessibility Than The United States

Even though media reports have often reported the deep digital divide plaguing the United States, data seems to indicate that the country isn't doing too badly compared to the rest of the world.

UK-based publication BroadbandChoices conducts a yearly study that ranks countries worldwide in terms of the quality, availability, and cost of internet access. In the 2022 edition of the report, the U.S. has managed to garner the second position among 164 countries. A commendable achievement, indeed, given that the U.S. has improved its position from 2021 by beating another European country — Liechtenstein.

But what about the country that has even better internet accessibility than the U.S.? This nation has consistently managed to beat the U.S. in Broadband Choices' rankings for several years now. So how do they manage to do it? And could the U.S. take cues from this country to further bridge the digital divide?

In case you haven't guessed already, the country we are referring to here is Denmark!