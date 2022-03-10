Sony Has An iPhone SE Alternative With Android On The Way

Apple might be the first company that comes to mind when you think of smartphones with small displays, given that it has not one, but two compact smartphones in its 2022 lineup — the iPhone SE (2022), and the iPhone 13 Mini. With the Android camp not too keen on launching small smartphones, it might come as a surprise that Sony appears to be a big proponent of the compact form factor. The company has been making the Sony Xperia Ace lineup of compact devices since 2019, and it looks like the 2022 iteration of the Xperia Ace should be unveiled very soon.

Popular smartphone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer – in collaboration with Indian publication Zollege – recently shared the first-ever CAD renders of a new compact smartphone called the Sony Xperia Ace 3. These renders, which Steve himself makes, are based on early product blueprints and CAD drawings sent to third-party accessory makers.

If it wasn't evident from the name already, the Ace 3 is a third-generation smartphone that will succeed the original Xperia Ace from 2019 and the Xperia Ace 2, which came in 2020. At first glance, the third generation Xperia Ace doesn't seem to throw any surprises, and all things point towards the likelihood of it being an incremental update over its predecessor.