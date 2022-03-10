How Twitter Is Celebrating Mario Day

As it turns out, Mario Day is an important day to many of the people who frequent Twitter. Not only is the day itself trending on Twitter, with plenty of people talking about their favorite "Mario" games and memories, but even fan accounts for other characters are getting in on the action. The upcoming Mario movie is also a trending topic on Twitter at the moment, with many seemingly expecting Nintendo to drop the first trailer for the movie today. While anything is possible, we're guessing that Nintendo may be saving that for a later date, considering the movie's release date of December 21, 2022.

One person who is joining the Mario Day action is Charles Martinet, best known to most gamers as the voice of Mario. Martinet has been voicing Mario since the early 1990s, along with a bevy of other "Mario" characters like Luigi, Waluigi, and Wario. Basically, if they're the Italian plumber or his derivatives, Martinet likely voices the. Martinet seems to be celebrating Mario Day in style, as the image he shared seems to have been taken at a tropical resort. If only we could all celebrate Mario Day in such leisure and luxury.