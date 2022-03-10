Things Are Looking Bad For Artesian Builds

This whole saga begins with a nearly 14-hour Artesian Builds stream on February 28, 2022. In addition to its regular PC building content, Artesian Builds CEO Noah Katz spent some time on stream to host a giveaway specifically for the company's ambassadors. The prizes offered in the giveaway included Artesian Builds merchandise, PC accessories like mice and keyboards, and a pair of PCs to be given away to two separate ambassadors.

Checking the Artesian Builds website, the company has rather low requirements for joining its ambassador program, as it states that potential ambassadors only need to satisfy one of a variety of different metrics. Qualifications include drawing a consistent 12 CCV (concurrent viewers) on Twitch, or "at least 6 CCV AND 40 monthly hours consistently streamed." Users can qualify as an ambassador by satisfying metrics on other websites, such as having 1,000 followers on Facebook or 1,500 subscribers on YouTube.

At around 5 hours and 7 minutes into the livestream (the full VOD is still available on Twitch at the time of this writing), Katz prepares to begin the PC giveaway and gives a brief rundown of what's required to win. "We'll be looking for multiple thousands following, consistent activity across meaningful streaming platforms, probably honestly past referrals... probably past referrals or at least good click rates," Katz said, referring to the Artesian Builds panel the company gives ambassadors to put in their Twitch descriptions.

Shortly before the drawing begins, Katz says "about 10 to 25 percent of our current ambassador crew does qualify," for the PC giveaway. Katz then says that the company is "debating if using the code is required, but clicks are definitely required," suggesting that the rules regarding what it would take for an ambassador to qualify for a PC are somewhat poorly defined.