Study Shows Antimicrobial Air Filters Can Kill COVID-19 Particles In 30 Seconds

The study details the risk of contracting airborne illnesses — in this case, COVID-19 — while on public transportation that uses air conditioners with recycled air. Of particular note, the researchers cite data that showed substantially higher rates of respiratory infections among people in the UK who traveled on a bus or tram within a few days of developing symptoms. These instances highlight the importance of air filtration systems, though it's necessary to determine which filters work best against the diseases we most commonly face in public spaces.

HEPA filters are one popular option, but the new study points out that not only are they energy-intensive, but they also fail to actively destroy the airborne pathogens, potentially allowing them to "proliferate within the air filtration system." The researchers behind this study went a different direction and instead applied chlorhexidine digluconate (CHDG) as a coating on air filter fibers, finding that it performs well against COVID-19.