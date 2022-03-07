AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Review: Pricey All-In-One Webcam Solution

The first impression you'll have when seeing the AnkerWork B600 for the first time is that it's huge, at least by webcam standards. There's a reason it's called a video bar rather than a webcam — the name sounds like the fusion of a video cam and a soundbar. That would definitely be an accurate assessment given the hardware it's packing inside, but more on that later.

At 1 pound, it's definitely not lightweight, but it's not heavy enough to weigh down desktop monitors, even those hanging on an arm. That figure, however, does factor in when you try using the camera with a laptop, as it will make the lid top-heavy. Of course, the B600 Video Bar doesn't have to be attached to a monitor, and its 360-degree rotating mount makes it possible to set it up at different locations and angles, as long as the USB-C cable can still bridge the Video Bar and your computer.

The AnkerWork B600 is primarily a plastic affair, with the back half covered by a fabric-like material to indicate the location of the dual speakers. The front has a sturdy plastic lid that flips open to reveal the 2K camera. The lid also houses the light bar that helps even out your complexion under different lighting conditions. The Video Bar doesn't have physical buttons but opts for capacitive ones instead; it's like a slider that controls the intensity of the light, plus there are two buttons on the right and left sides of the Video Bar to toggle the mic and light, respectively. You won't need a separate toggle for the webcam since the light bar automatically functions as a privacy cover, which is ideal over a software switch.

With all the features that the B600 Video Bar is packing, it is perhaps no surprise that it uses more than just one cable to function. There are two USB-C ports on the back of the device, one dedicated for data and another solely for power. It is unfortunate that you have to plug the B600 into a separate power source, even if that means just another USB-C port on your computer, making cable management more work than it needs to be. There is also a regular-sized USB port that's compatible only with select AnkerWork products like an external microphone.