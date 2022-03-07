Why Elon Musk Thinks This Nuclear Move In Europe Is 'Critical' For International Security

Europe has steadily moved away from nuclear energy, aiming to instead fill the void with renewable alternatives. This has proven problematic, however, as energy crisis concerns mount and clean alternatives fail to catch up fast enough. As reported by the International Energy Agency, the EU has grown quite dependent on Russia for its gas over the past decade or so; as of last year, Europe relied on those exports for 32-percent of its needs.

Russia's military action in Ukraine and general aggression toward Europe have underscored how problematic this dependency is, putting nations at risk of energy shortages and spiraling costs. Germany, in particular, has been phasing out its nuclear power plants since the tragic Fukushima disaster back in 2011, though some of the facilities are still operational. Assuming nothing changes before then, the country's final three nuclear plants will be shut down by the end of the year.

Elon Musk/Twitter

We may see at least a temporary change in plans, however, now that Russia's actions are forcing the nation to readdress its energy needs and goals. Reuters reports that German officials have been in talks about not only delaying the nuclear plant shutdowns but also reembracing coal-based power facilities as a way to further distance itself from Russian natural gas exports.

Amid all this, Musk is championing the return of nuclear energy, saying in one tweet, "Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones." International security concerns related to dependency on Russian exports aren't new.