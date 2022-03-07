SpaceX Rival Astra Reveals The Two Flaws That Ruined Its First Payload Launch

Astra, the private space launch company, has detailed what went wrong during its February 10 launch, which failed to carry four satellites into orbit, resulting in their loss. The launch took place with Astra's Launch Vehicle (LV) 0008 from Cape Canaveral in Florida — had it been successful, the mission would have marked the first time the company delivered operational CubeSats (for NASA, in this case) to their final destination.

At the time, the launch vehicle was observed spinning a few minutes after taking off, ultimately failing to reach orbit. Astra had said it would provide details about what went wrong after reviewing the matter. That time has finally arrived, with the company explaining in a new blog post that an electrical issue and software problem are ultimately to blame, one of which could be traced back to "an error in an electrical harness engineering drawing." What does this mean for the company?