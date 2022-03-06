What Happens When A Star Passes Too Close To A Black Hole?

Once every 100,000 years or so, an event will occur in a galaxy that results in a star being instantly destroyed by one of the universe's most powerful forces. What natural phenomena could exist in the heavens around us that would threaten something as massive as a star? Simple gravity.

Black holes are thought to be formed when the largest stars die, collapsing into themselves. The resulting supernova sends part of the star out into space in a brilliant flash of light, with the remainder of the body combining into a massive and dense hole that owns a gravitational pull so strong not even light can escape from it, according to NASA.

As black holes were once stars, they very likely have objects that orbit around them just as the planets in our solar system orbit around our sun. But should the orbit of any object cross over a certain threshold near the black hole, that object will be drawn forcefully toward the center of it. No object that crosses this threshold, known as the black hole's "event horizon," is safe. Whether it's an asteroid, planet, or star, it will be devoured by this gravitational wonder.