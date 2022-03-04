House Of The Dead: Remake Trailer Reveals The Scariest Nintendo Switch Game Yet
If you made a habit of prowling arcades in the mid-1990s, chances are you're familiar with "The House of the Dead." The light gun rail-shooter is one of the most popular games to ever grace arcades and throughout the years we've seen plenty of "House of the Dead" sequels, ports, and even several spin-offs that have taken on a life of their own — "The Typing of the Dead," anyone? Last year saw news of a remake of the original "The House of the Dead" for Nintendo Switch, and after about a year's worth of waiting, we finally have a release date for the game.
Not only that, but Forever Entertainment – which is handling the development and publishing duties on this game, it seems – has unleashed a new trailer for "The House of the Dead: Remake." The trailer shows off the remade graphics and gameplay in action, giving us a taste of what the title will be like when it arrives later this year. Good news too, as "The House of the Dead: Remake" is just a few weeks away.
The House of the Dead: Remake release date revealed
As announced today, "The House of the Dead: Remake" has been given a release date of April 7 for Nintendo Switch. The game was originally slated to be out toward the end of 2021, but as with many titles in recent memory, it had to be pushed back. We'll keep our fingers crossed that this new release date will stick, but given that it's being announced with just a few weeks left to go, Forever Entertainment is probably very confident it can hit this date.
In any case, pre-orders for the game will open up one week before release, starting on March 31. Interestingly enough, there's no listing for "The House of the Dead: Remake" live on the Switch eShop in the U.S. yet, despite the fact that there is a listing on the UK eShop. Unfortunately, that listing doesn't reveal any pricing details, so we don't know how much the game will cost yet. At the very least, it seems we can expect those details to be revealed by March 31 at the latest.
The House of the Dead: Remake shows off new graphics in fresh trailer
If you've ever played "The House of the Dead," whether it was in arcades or on home platforms like the Sega Dreamcast, you probably have some pretty vivid memories of the game. "The House of the Dead" has always stuck out in the minds of many a gamer, so it's interesting to see similarities between the trailer that was published today and the aesthetic fans remember from more than 20 years ago.
"The House of the Dead: Remake" looks to do justice to that unique aesthetic of the original despite the upgraded graphics, and of course, much of the sound design will be instantly familiar to anyone who has spent significant time playing the original. You can check out the new trailer for "The House of the Dead: Remake" embedded above and see for yourself how faithful this game is to the original, but otherwise, look for it to launch on Nintendo Switch on April 7.