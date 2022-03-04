House Of The Dead: Remake Trailer Reveals The Scariest Nintendo Switch Game Yet

If you made a habit of prowling arcades in the mid-1990s, chances are you're familiar with "The House of the Dead." The light gun rail-shooter is one of the most popular games to ever grace arcades and throughout the years we've seen plenty of "House of the Dead" sequels, ports, and even several spin-offs that have taken on a life of their own — "The Typing of the Dead," anyone? Last year saw news of a remake of the original "The House of the Dead" for Nintendo Switch, and after about a year's worth of waiting, we finally have a release date for the game.

Not only that, but Forever Entertainment – which is handling the development and publishing duties on this game, it seems – has unleashed a new trailer for "The House of the Dead: Remake." The trailer shows off the remade graphics and gameplay in action, giving us a taste of what the title will be like when it arrives later this year. Good news too, as "The House of the Dead: Remake" is just a few weeks away.