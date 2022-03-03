DocGo Just Revealed The First Zero-Emissions EV Ambulance In The USA

DocGo's particular combination of physical and telehealth medical care requires a lot of transportation. Some of the service's current fleet is made up of hybrid vehicles, but now it's introducing an all-electric, zero-emission ambulance that it claims is the "first of its kind" for the US.

"Our 'Zero Emission' Initiative exemplifies how DocGo is revolutionizing the delivery of mobile medical care," said DocGo CEO and founder Stan Vashovsky, in the announcement, "and building a company that's better for our patients, for our care providers, for our customers, and for the planet."

The new vehicle has been developed in partnership with Lightning eMotors and is intended to be the first in what will eventually be an all-electric fleet that DocGo plans to have completed by 2032. And who knows? If the fleet performs well enough it might encourage hospitals to ignore the EPA's diesel regulation exceptions for their own ambulances (or maybe it will help the USPS change its mind?) — though there's no actual indication of this happening for the time being.