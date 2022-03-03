Kirby And The Forgotten Land Is The Free Switch Demo You Need To Try Today

The gaming world just had a huge February with the release of games like "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Elden Ring," but March is shaping up to be a formidable month packed with releases, too. Among the many games coming down the pipeline in March is "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." This new Kirby game is launching in full in a few weeks, but players can get a taste of the game today with a new demo that's gone live on the Switch eShop.

In addition to launching a demo for "Kirby and the Forgotten Land," Nintendo has also released an overview trailer for the game. As with most of the overview trailers Nintendo likes to put out, this is quite a bit longer than the standard trailer, giving players a more in-depth look at the game's story and setting along with the abilities Kirby will have at his disposal. If you're not clear on just what "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" will entail – or you're super excited and just want to absorb as much media as you can ahead of release – then the overview trailer is worth a watch.