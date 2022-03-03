Kirby And The Forgotten Land Is The Free Switch Demo You Need To Try Today
The gaming world just had a huge February with the release of games like "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Elden Ring," but March is shaping up to be a formidable month packed with releases, too. Among the many games coming down the pipeline in March is "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." This new Kirby game is launching in full in a few weeks, but players can get a taste of the game today with a new demo that's gone live on the Switch eShop.
In addition to launching a demo for "Kirby and the Forgotten Land," Nintendo has also released an overview trailer for the game. As with most of the overview trailers Nintendo likes to put out, this is quite a bit longer than the standard trailer, giving players a more in-depth look at the game's story and setting along with the abilities Kirby will have at his disposal. If you're not clear on just what "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" will entail – or you're super excited and just want to absorb as much media as you can ahead of release – then the overview trailer is worth a watch.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo live now
While the demo for "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" was just launched today the only official mention we can find of it is on the "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" website, which says that the demo includes three stages and can be played either in single player or two-player local co-op where the second player steps into the shoes of Bandana Waddle Dee. Beyond that, it's not clear what players will be doing in the demo or what portion of the game they'll be playing, though it's probably safe to assume that the demo uses three stages from the beginning of the game.
In any case, you can download the demo either through the "Kirby and Forgotten Land" website we linked above (assuming you're logged into your Nintendo account when you visit the site) or by navigating over to the Switch eShop listing for the game.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land overview trailer is a hefty one
Nintendo also debuted an overview trailer today for "Kirby and the Forgotten Land," which you can see embedded above. The trailer comes in at just under six minutes in length and shows off a lot of gameplay – including many of the copy abilities Kirby will be able to use throughout the game.
For those who weren't already aware, "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" drops Kirby in a mysterious world where nature seems to be reclaiming the ruins of a long-gone civilization. In that sense, this might be a post-apocalyptic Kirby game, but you wouldn't know it from the bright and optimistic color palette. The trailer shows off many of Kirby's copy abilities, both old and new. Old ones that are returning include Sword, Bomb, Tornado, Fire, Hammer, and Needle. We get to glimpse two new powers – Drill and Ranger – with the trailer telling us we'll be able to evolve copy abilities as we play.
The trailer also covers the previously-revealed Mouthful Mode and shows off some of the challenges that await in the game, but we'll leave those unspoiled for now. Look for "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" to launch on Nintendo Switch on March 25th, 2022.