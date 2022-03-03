Limited Edition Stüssy X Beats Pill+ Is Bluetooth Speaker's Final Outing

A little over a month after it was discontinued earlier this year, Beats by Dre is resurrecting its Pill+ Bluetooth speaker for a limited edition run. The Apple-owned audio products brand has tied up with street fashion label Stüssy to bring back the speaker, and this time around, it is simply known as "Stüssy and Beats By Dr.Dre".

For those unaware, the Pill+ was the first product to launch after Apple acquired Beats by Dre back in 2014. As for this new edition of the product, the change in artwork aside, mechanically, this is the exact same speaker as the original Pill+ that has been around since 2015. Cosmetic changes on the resurrected Pill+ speaker are limited to bone artwork on the grille and the signature Stüssy logo on the rear panel, which is in white — to contrast with the rest of the panel, which is in black.

The "Stüssy and Beats By Dr.Dre" speaker comes in the single black and white color option you see in the pictures. The only other notable design element on the speaker is the phrase "The only good system is a sound system," which appears on the bottom of the speaker. A prominent Beats logo appears on the top of the device flanked by volume control buttons and a power button.