POCO X4 Pro Review: A Good Screen But Not Much Else

"Eye-catching" is probably the most neutral way we could describe the POCO X4 Pro's design. It embraces the new trend of flatness almost to an extreme while still being pleasant to look at. The design gives the phone a lot of character without going overboard, like the POCO X3 Pro before it.

While some phones this year switched back to using flat edges, the POCO X4 Pro uses a flat screen and a completely flat back panel as well, though both faces do have a slight curve at the edges where they meet with the mid-frame.

The camera bump is also a flat block that nearly spans the whole width of the phone. It doesn't have to be that large since it only houses three cameras and an LED flash. The rest are just embellishments, though it does give the camera module a more symmetrical appearance.

This newest POCO phone is unsurprisingly an all-plastic affair, which has its pros and cons. It'll survive bumps better than glass but also gets scratches more easily. It also feels lighter in your hand, but you'll definitely feel the cheaper material. On the upside, the phone does have an IP53 rating, which is better than nothing.

Despite the less-than-premium material, POCO does manage to still make the X4 Pro look visually interesting. Utilizing some lighting tricks, its special engraving makes it look like there are spotlights coming from the lower corners of the phone. The same play of light can also be observed from the main camera, smoothly guiding the eyes to the main points of interest on the phone's back.