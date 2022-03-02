Sennheiser IE 600 Are $700 Earbuds That Keep The Cord

Sennheiser has taken the wraps off its new IE 600, a pair of ultra-durable wired earbuds that feature housings made from ZR01 amorphous zirconium — a glass-like metal that is harder than steel and not typically found on the consumer market. The use of this metal means the earbuds should essentially be crush-proof, plus Sennheiser boasts what it calls extraordinary resistance against scratches and corrosion. This is an important feature, as the earbuds are so expensive, you'll want them to last as long as possible.

The IE 600 earbuds are made for audiophiles who want high-end quality and are willing to pay for it. The model has a massive $700 price tag, which will get you a carefully designed housing complete with "precision-molded" resonator chambers in the nozzle. This, Sennheiser says, helps bring forth "even the finest textures" in music for users who want to hear everything.

The design is paired with TrueResponse transducers capable of a wide frequency range without much distortion, according to the company. Though hearing those finer sounds and higher frequencies are important to audiophiles, Sennheiser notes it has also designed the IE 600 in such a way that buyers can expect a powerful bass response that doesn't come at the expense of accuracy.