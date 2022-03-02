Valve Reveals Fix For Steam Deck Thumbstick Drift

After officially launching on February 25th, 2022, this week we've seen the Steam Deck arriving in the hands of the first customers who ordered last summer. It didn't take long before at least one user took to Reddit to document what appeared to be "stick drift" – a topic that's been the subject of heavy discussion lately thanks to it being a frequent issue in Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons.

Just days after official public launch, one Steam Deck user took to the Steam Deck subreddit to show off an issue: stick drift. In the brief video shared by Reddit user Stijnnl, we can see the right thumbstick being used to move a cursor around the Steam Deck's screen. but when Stijnnl stops moving the thumbstick, the cursor keeps moving.

This, as you can imagine, is not good – especially with a device that the user likely has only had in their possession for a matter of hours.