Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due To Surprising Hazard

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall here in the U.S. covers about 1 million units sold in the three years the Ionic was available. In all, there were four Ionic models sold through the device's lifespan – slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and the Adidas edition in ink blue and ice gray/silver gray – and all of them are covered by this recall.

The USCPSC says that Fitbit has "received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally)." In addition to the roughly 1 million units sold in the United States, a further 693,000 units were sold internationally, so this battery flaw impacts a pretty large number of devices.

Over on Fitbit's support site, we get more details regarding the return and refund process. Fitbit reiterates that you should stop using your Ionic immediately even if it appears to be functioning normally. If you're unsure if you have an Ionic, you can check the back of the watch for the model number, which is shown under the "CE" mark. Ionic watches will have a model number of "FB503."