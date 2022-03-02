Ford Model E: What This New Division Means For The Company's EV Business

"This new structure will enhance our capacity to generate industry-leading growth, profitability and liquidity in this new era of transportation," John Lawler, Ford's chief financial officer, said in a statement. "It will sharpen our effectiveness in allocating capital to both the ICE and EV businesses and the returns we expect from them – by making the most of existing capabilities, adding new skills wherever they're needed, simplifying processes and lowering costs." As for those lowered costs, Ford has reiterated today that it expects $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in company adjusted EBIT for 2022 as a whole. That would work out to an 8% margin, but the automaker now says it's on track for a 10% margin by 2026. Significantly reduced ICE structural costs will contribute to that particularly.

By 2026, Ford expects to be producing more than 2 million electric vehicles each year, or around a third of total volumes worldwide. That should rise to more than half by 2030. One-hundred percent of the electricity used in Ford's manufacturing operations should be from local and renewable sources by 2035.

For consumers looking for new cars, meanwhile, this should mean a lot more choice. Ford has already promised an aggressive uptick in EV options on dealership lots, with the current range of electric models expanding until there's an EV variant of everything across the board. While for the foreseeable future trucks like the F-150 Lightning are expected to remain in relatively short-supply, the goal is to alleviate those bottlenecks with new facilities like the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.