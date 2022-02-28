Poco X4 Pro 5G Is A Budget Phone With Brag-Worthy Specs

Despite its comfortably low price point, Poco positions the X4 Pro 5G as a daily driver that offers an overall "flagship-level experience." At the top of that high-end experience resides the display, which, at least on paper, appears very impressive for a handset that technically falls within the "budget" category.

The flagship sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with DotDisplay tech, the aforementioned 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Of note, this is the first Poco "X" series device to earn itself an AMOLED screen, giving consumers loyal to the brand a good reason to upgrade.

The display has a 2400 x 1080 resolution (FHD+) and a DCI-P3 color gamut, plus the company says this model comes with an SGS Eye Care certification, which is supposed to make the device easier on one's eyes when used for long periods of time.

Joining the display is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which is a mid-tier chip and entirely expected on a handset aiming for a low starting cost. Multiple configurations will be offered, but customers who don't mind paying a bit more can get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On top of that, Poco includes Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology to earmark 3GB for extra RAM capacity — this should, ideally, make more intensive applications like certain mobile games run better.