PS VR2 Release Leak Is Bad News For A Good Reason
Last week, Sony showed off the final design for the PlayStation VR2, the next generation VR headset built with the PS5 in mind. Unlike its predecessor, the PS VR2 has an all-white display backboard and the controllers are carved in an orb-like shape to match the headset's design, giving players the experience of playing games in a 360-degree field of view.
When Sony announced that production of the PS VR2 was underway last year, it said that it would be released some time after 2021. Today, the headset is still nowhere to be found in the gaming console market yet, and YouTube channel "PSVR Without Parole" leaked in a recent video that it would come out in Q1 2023. This release window hasn't been confirmed by Sony, so as it is with most leaks of this nature, take this information with a grain of salt. Be that as it may, there's a good reason why the PS VR2 would be out in 2023 instead of 2022: PS5 consoles are still in short supply.
PS5 supply still hasn't met consumer demand
According to "PSVR Without Parole," some consumers were expecting the PS VR2 to come out in Holiday 2022, which translates to Q4 of this year. However, Sony declined to confirm whether the headset would even make that launch window because the PS5's supply still hasn't met consumer demand 15 months after launch as it is still dealing with the ongoing global semiconductor shortage that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, PS VR2's overall design heavily suggests that it would work exclusively for PS5, meaning Sony is moving slowly moving away from the PS4, which puts people who still own the previous-gen console but not the current-gen one yet at a disadvantage.
"The dependency on PS5 means that PS VR2 can't succeed without a great PS5 install base and releasing a PS VR2 headset into a world where the PS5s are still scarce can not only affect potential PS VR2 sales but also leave a lot of gamers even more frustrated than they already are," the channel said.
Even if pre-orders for the PS VR2 go live now, gamers are still having a hard time getting their hands on the PS5 despite efforts to keep scalpers at bay every time Sony and retailers announce restocks on social media. Unfortunately, PS5 restocks will remain rare for a while because of the ongoing supply chain issues with the consoles, making Sony keep the PS VR2's true release date extremely close to the chest.