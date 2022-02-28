This Wild Tilting E-Trike Could Be The Most Fun On Three Wheels

Arcimoto may not be an EV maker you are familiar with, but the company has made some very interesting single seater and dual seater mobility vehicles. It currently has five models for sale, all variations of a single platform three-wheel platform designed with environmental sustainability in mind. As the company points out on its website, 90 percent of trips made in cars are for short journeys either alone or with one passenger. It's range of trikes is designed to provide people with an alternative means of transport that has been tailored to meet this particular opportunity.

Building on what it has learnt making tilting three-wheelers, a design approach which is all about cornering stability, Arcimoto has just launched its first e-trike. Currently codenamed the Mean Lean Machine (MLM), it differs from its stablemates by looking less like a vehicle and much more like a conventional tricycle.

Arcimoto

With e-bikes rising in popularity along with EVs, it seems the folks at Arcimoto know they could be onto a good thing by also targeting this segment. While e-trikes aren't uncommon, there are few, if any, that have adopted the tilting mechanism used on the MLM that have been adopted on various motor trikes and applied it to an e-trike.