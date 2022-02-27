February 2022 Pokemon Presents: Everything Announced

"Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Pokemon Shining Pearl" for Nintendo Switch are also receiving a small update, although it's not as groundbreaking as some of the other announcements. Players will be able to redeem a Mystery Gift containing a letter from Professor Oak. With that letter, players will be able to participate in a special event that will allow them to catch the mythical Pokemon Shaymin. The green hedgehog is both cute and powerful, so it's nice to see it joining the BDSP Pokemon lineup.

Some people anticipated that "Pokemon Legends Arceus" may receive a new DLC, and they were right — but surprisingly, this update is completely free and available right now. Titled "Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak Ver 1.1.0," the update sends the player on an investigation. Mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon are taking place all over the Hisui region. The trailer shows plenty of Alpha Pokemon, sometimes several at once, ready to fight the player.

Aside from the Pokemon outbreaks, the update will also let you battle some legendary Pokemon, presumably including the region-specific versions of Dialga and Palkia as shown in the trailer. Game Freak also teases a new challenge called Eternal Battle Reverie in which you meet Arceus in your dreams and take up a new strength challenge against super-strong Pokemon, including multiple legendary Pokemon at once. It seems that the challenge will be to maintain a winning streak for as long as possible.

"Pokemon Legends Arceus" is also receiving some freebies to celebrate Pokemon Day. In order to claim 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls, load up the game before March 31 and type in ARCEUSADVENTURE in the Mystery Gift menu. The Poke Balls are just the cherry on top of all of today's announcements, marking what seems to be the beginning of a very exciting year for Pokemon fans.