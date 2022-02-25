Elden Ring Controller Not Working On PC? Here's The Fix That Worked For Us

"Elden Ring" is here at last, but as fun as the game is, this launch has not been without its blemishes. There are a few problems with "Elden Ring" here at release, and while there are some that we can put up with while we wait for a patch, there are others that need fixing as soon as possible. The PC version is home to one of those issues, as a number of gamers have reported that the PC version of "Elden Ring" doesn't seem to recognize their controllers.

It's a problem I can sympathize with, because in the lead-up to release, I experienced the issue in a preview build of the PC version. I brought up the problem in my first impressions of "Elden Ring" and though I tried a lot of solutions to the issue, nothing seemed to work. I'm happy to report that as of last night I finally managed to get a controller working in "Elden Ring," so if you're having the same problem and haven't found a solution yet, here's what ultimately worked for me.