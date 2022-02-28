Lenovo's 2022 ThinkBook Lineup Is Its Thinnest Ever

Lenovo is leaving no stone unturned in making MWC 2022 a launch platform for a large chunk of its 2022 product lineup. Early on Monday, February 28, 2022, on the sidelines of the MWC, the company added two new products to its famed ThinkBook lineup of business-oriented notebooks. The new products include the new ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4i.

In case you aren't aware, the ThinkBook lineup specifically targets small and medium-sized companies by offering them products that offer great hardware at compelling prices. As evident from their names, the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 succeeds the 'original' ThinkBook Yoga from late 2020, while the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4i is a 2022 update to last year's ThinkBook 13s Gen 3.

As you'll see in the images below, these two products are pretty different from each other in terms of their features and positioning. While the ThinkBook 14s Yoga boasts of a convertible form factor and flaunts its note-taking abilities, the ThinkBook 13s looks relatively 'mainstream.'

These notebooks will go on sale starting April 2022, with both products getting the same entry price of $849. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 will come in two color options; Abyss Blue and Mineral Grey, while those interested in the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4i will be able to buy the product in Cloud Grey and Arctic Grey colors.

In the sections below, we'll take a detailed look at the key specifications and special features of these two ThinkBook products.