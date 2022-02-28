Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Is A World's First, Arriving With X1 Extreme Gen 5, T Series

If not the most notable laptop Lenovo announced today, the ThinkPad X13s is certainly up there, thanks in large part to the fact that it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform. Lenovo is targeting mobile workers with the ThinkPad X13s –- those who have to split their time between working in an office and out in the field –- because that Snapdragon 8cx gives the X13s mobile networking capabilities.

In addition to WiFi 6E, the X13s also supports mmWave 5G, sub6 5G, and 4G LTE. The laptop seems designed to be taken on the go, too, as it weighs 2.35 pounds and comes with MIL-STD-810H certification, which means that it should stand up to some degree of environmental stress.

Other specifications for the ThinkPad X13s include a 13.3-inch WUXGA display (1920 x 1200) with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The ThinkPad uses the Snapdragon 8cx's Adreno GPU, so no discrete graphics here. It can also support up to 32GB of RAM, but in a nice break with other laptop manufacturers, Lenovo actually has the decency to tell us that the RAM is soldered in place right in the spec sheet. While soldered RAM is always a bummer, it's rare to see a manufacturer be so up front about it. Look for the X13s to launch in May 2022 with a starting price of $1,099.99. Initially, the X13s will be available from AT&T, with Verizon launching the laptop later in 2022.