OPPO Pad Tablet Arrives With Decent Features And An Odd Design

OPPO just announced its high-end flagship smartphone for 2022, and it's easily one of the company's best — it could even be one of the top models so far this year, especially if you don't need a stylus. The OPPO Find X5 Pro delivered excellent photography chops and impressive performance packed in a design that feels soothing and calming. It's no surprise, then, that this phone also easily overshadowed OPPO's newest device and its first-ever entry into the tablet market.

Granted, the new OPPO Pad has a nearly forgettable name and last-gen hardware, but it does sport one quirky design detail that seems to be targeted at younger audiences. Ultimately, the model sounds decent and could prove to be a solid contender, especially for the company's first attempt at a tablet in a market that's pretty much monopolized by Apple and, to a smaller extent, Samsung.