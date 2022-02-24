Pokemon Fans Just Got Exciting News For Pokemon Day

The "Pokemon" franchise already kicked off 2022 with a bang thanks to "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," and now it looks like we won't have to wait much longer before we find out more about what's next for the company. This Sunday, February 27, is "Pokemon" Day — the anniversary of the 1996 release of "Pokemon Red and Green" in Japan — and The Pokemon Company has announced that it will be hosting a special Pokemon Presents livestream in celebration.

At this point, we're not sure what this livestream will entail. It's possible that we'll see the announcement of new "Pokemon" games or new content for existing "Pokemon" games, such as "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" or "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl." It's also possible that the livestream will amount to little more than fluff for the game's big anniversary, so we're definitely going into this Pokemon Presents with plenty of questions and next to no knowledge.