Reddit's New Discover Tab Has The Potential To Be A Huge Time Sink

If you feel like you haven't been spending enough time on Reddit, the app will now make it even easier for you to sink hours into scrolling. Reddit has just announced the release of a new Discover Tab, made to make it easier for users to discover new communities based on their interests. Launched on February 24, 2022, the new tab will be easy to access and, according to Reddit, packed full of relevant posts and communities. Reddit is also adding a few quality-of-life improvements in this update, referred to as "Community and Profile Drawers."

In the current version of Reddit, new communities are sometimes recommended to users via the main feed, and the Discover tab is said to improve on that drastically. Located to the right of the home button, the Discover feature will provide a much more visual experience than those little snippets of subreddits (communities) that sometimes popped up on the user's feed.

Reddit has opted to use media previews as opposed to text posts in its recommendations, adding the subreddit name at the top of a gif, photo, or video. This could potentially make the new communities more inviting, and perhaps give an accurate depiction of what kind of content you can expect from a certain subreddit. However, the company hasn't talked about what will happen to text-only subreddits, and whether such communities will still be recommended in this media-oriented Discover Tab.